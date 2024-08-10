Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Homecoming celebration organized for Clonmel's Daire Lynch

Homecoming celebration organized for Clonmel's Daire Lynch
Philip Doyle (L) & Daire Lynch (R) win bronze in the Men's Double Sculls final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games for Team Ireland. Photo: Team Ireland
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

After securing a bronze medal in the Men's Double Scull competition alongside his rowing partner Philip Doyle, Clonmel's Daire Lynch is to be welcomed by his hometown in Clonmel this week.

A homecoming celebration has been organized for the Olympic bronze medallist at Kickham Plaza in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, on Wednesday, August 14, at 6 pm with all welcome.

The homecoming comes two days after the Team Ireland team is scheduled to receive their first-ever civic reception at the GPO in Dublin on Monday, August 12.

The rowing duo were the third Irish athlete to secure a medal at the Paris Olympics, which has proven to be Team Ireland's most successful Olympic Games since its first competition in 1924.

Advertisement

Daire is also the first South East athlete to bring home a medal from the 2024 Olympic Games.

The 26-year-old qualified alongside his rowing partner Philip Doyle after securing a bronze medal at the World Championships in 2023.

In June, Lynch and Doyle were the winners of the final World Cup race before the Paris Games, notably beating the French Olympic Champions.

So far, Team Ireland has won seven medals at this year's Olympic Games, including four gold medals and three bronze medals. This evening, the Women's 4x400m Relay team will compete in the final at the Stade de France, and there's still the possibility of more medals.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Disney reveals live-action Lilo and Stitch movie teaser

 By Odhrán Johnson
News 2

Teenager (16) missing from Wexford located "safe and well"

 By Odhrán Johnson
Sport 3

Peter Queally named as new Waterford Senior Hurling manager

 By Odhrán Johnson
Advertisement

More in Sport
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement