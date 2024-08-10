Homecoming celebration organized for Clonmel's Daire Lynch

After securing a bronze medal in the Men's Double Scull competition alongside his rowing partner Philip Doyle, Clonmel's Daire Lynch is to be welcomed by his hometown in Clonmel this week.

A homecoming celebration has been organized for the Olympic bronze medallist at Kickham Plaza in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, on Wednesday, August 14, at 6 pm with all welcome.

The homecoming comes two days after the Team Ireland team is scheduled to receive their first-ever civic reception at the GPO in Dublin on Monday, August 12.

The rowing duo were the third Irish athlete to secure a medal at the Paris Olympics, which has proven to be Team Ireland's most successful Olympic Games since its first competition in 1924.

Daire is also the first South East athlete to bring home a medal from the 2024 Olympic Games.

The 26-year-old qualified alongside his rowing partner Philip Doyle after securing a bronze medal at the World Championships in 2023.

In June, Lynch and Doyle were the winners of the final World Cup race before the Paris Games, notably beating the French Olympic Champions.

So far, Team Ireland has won seven medals at this year's Olympic Games, including four gold medals and three bronze medals. This evening, the Women's 4x400m Relay team will compete in the final at the Stade de France, and there's still the possibility of more medals.

