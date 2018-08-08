'I didn’t think my week could get any better': Johnny Sexton's double celebration after birth of baby girl

Johnny Sexton is celebrating on the double this week.

First of all, his wife Laura gave birth to their third child this week. Baby Sophie joins Luca and Amy in the Sexton family.

Then, just as he “didn’t think my week could get any better”, he returned to Leinster training to learn he’d been named club captain.

“Thank you for all the messages! Hard to put into words the last few days,” he wrote on Instagram.

“First of all, I am incredibly proud of my wife Laura and we are delighted to welcome baby Sophie into our family.

“Thankfully both Laura and Sophie are doing great and I look forward to getting them both home to Amy and Luca.

“When I didn’t think my week could get any better I was then asked to lead the team I grew up supporting, and dreaming to play for.

“This is a huge honour and I am immensely proud.

“It is a big ask to follow in the footsteps of a man like Isa (Nacewa) but it is one that I am looking forward to.”

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said: “Johnny is a player and person who is always striving to improve and get better and he has driven incredibly high standards during his time at Leinster, where he has become one of the most decorated players in the game.

“He has already carried out the role of captain of the team on a number of occasions and we are very fortunate to be able to announce Johnny as club captain for the 2018/19 season as he is a player that greatly deserves this honour.

“He is hugely excited by the challenge of leading his teammates over the course of the season as we look to maximise the team’s potential.”

Rhys Ruddock will be vice-captain, with Cullen adding: “”We have seen him grow into an outstanding leader at Leinster and indeed he has captained Ireland on tour to Japan and again last season against Fiji and I think that this appointment today is further evidence of that growth.

“You couldn’t get two players that better represent the values and behaviours that we want to be judged on than Johnny and Rhys and I look forward to working even closer with them over the coming months.”

