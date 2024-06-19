"Incredibly grateful & blessed" - Simon Zebo on time with Munster

Simon Zebo says he's "incredibly grateful & blessed to have so many good memories with the Munster faithful."

Speaking to Munster Rugby after their semi-final loss to Glasgow Warriors, the Munster's record try-scorer says it's going to be very tough not to be on the pitch for big European games with the backing of the Munster crowd.

Zebo, who is set to retire from rugby after this season, will be a massive loss to Munster as he's currently the leading try scorer among Irish players in the Champions Cup with 35 and is third on the all-time list for tries in the competition.

The 34-year-old made his Munster debut in 2010 as an Academy player. His Ireland debut came soon after in 2012, going on to score seven tries in 35 appearances for his country while winning the 6 Nations in 2015.

Upon returning to Munster after a spell at Racing 92, Zebo has since scored 13 tries in 29 appearances over the past three seasons and was instrumental in Munster's URC title win last year.

Simon Zebo says he'll be busy enough by the end of the summer, but first, he'll enjoy the summer holidays and spend time with his children.

