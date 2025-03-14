Inothewayurthinkin wins Gold Cup at Cheltenham

The Gavin Cromwell-trained Inothewayurthinkin was the eventual winner of the Gold Cup at Cheltenham after he tore away from previous champion Galopin Des Champs on the final stretch.

The Willie Mullins' trained Galopin Des Champs was a clear second followed by M F Morris' Gentlemansgame and Henry De Bromhead's Monty's Star.

Joseph O'Brien's Banbridge finished the race in seventh while to horse, Ahoy Senor and Emmet Mullins's Corbetts Cross fell at different points during the race.

While Mullins won't retain the Gold Cup he enjoyed plenty of success today.

The Paul Townend mounted Kargese and Jasmin De Vaux won their respective races while Dinoblue finished ahead of the lot in the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase.

Most surprisingly though was the victory of Mullins' Poniros, mounted by Jonjo O'Neill Jr in the Triumph Hurdle.

Going into the race, Poniros was well off the favourite with odds at 100/1.

