Inter-county GAA players nearly €1,500 since 2018

A new independent report conducted by Indecon International Economic and Strategic Consultants (Indecon) and commissioned by the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) has found that inter-county players are €1,499 worse off than in 2018, largely due to out-of-pocket expenses for training and competing at the elite level.

The report, Assessment of Economic and Social Impacts of Inter-County Gaelic Football, Camogie and Hurling Players in Ireland, which was published this morning is based on figures from the 2023 season.

Key findings from the report noted:

€359 million in direct spending (+51%)

4,212 jobs that were directly supported (+53%)

€353 million in gross value added (+53%)

€62 million in exchequer impact (+49%)

While the report reveals that inter-county players are generating a total economic impact of €591 million annually it also displays the financial burden this puts on inter-county players.

According to the report, individual players take on an average net expense loss of €4,602 annually, which when adjusted for inflation means that players are €1,499 worse off than in 2018.

The impact of inter-county participation has also lead to many players speaking out on the impact playing has had on their educational and career progression.

Due to this, current GPA members are projected to suffer a cumulative lifetime earnings reduction of €31 million.

Players are also losing out on €3,500 annually in potential overtime earnings.

Speaking on the report's publication GPA Board of Directors Chairman Brian MacCraith said;

"This important report highlights the significant contribution that inter-county players make to Irish society and the economy — both as role models inspiring future generations and as elite athletes generating substantial revenue for the State. We are urging the Government to ensure that its support reflects this impact.

"While we welcome the increase in grant funding from €3 million to €5.6 million to address gender disparities, male player grants have remained stagnant at €1,470 per player since 2018, representing a 24% reduction since they were introduced in 2008, and now represent just a 1% return on Total Economic Impact.

"It is clear the Government must do more to recognise and support the vital role played by Gaelic players across all codes — Football, Hurling and Camogie. We look forward to engaging with ministers to push for greater State recognition of their contribution."

The GPA has noted its intentions to directly engage with the Government and GAA following the report's findings.

Negotiations with the GAA will be centred around a new protocol agreement.

The GPA noted that while players are "significantly more out of pocket", the GAA (Central Council Revenue has grown by 44% to €91.7 million. This is in part due to the commercial growth of Gaelic Games and gate receipts associated with the inter-county game.

During this same period, the GPA drew particular attention to a number of issues that have increased the financial burden on inter-county players.

These included:

Inflation on mileage (+32%) and nutrition (+16%) has increased the burden on players

The GAA’s reimbursement rate for mileage has remained flat meaning a reduction in real terms

Nutrition rate remained unchanged at €20/week

As a result, players are now €1,499 more out of pocket, taking total annual expenses to €4,622 that are not reimbursed

Players are also experiencing a €5,200 negative impact annually on their income

GAA contribution to the GPA directly increased by only 3%, from €3.8m to €3.9m to support player development and welfare programmes

Commenting on the report, GPA CEO Tom Parsons said;

"We are currently negotiating a new protocol agreement with the GAA, and these findings must be seriously considered by those in Croke Park. There is an urgent need to enhance the recognition of what inter-county players are contributing to ensure that participation at this level remains sustainable.

"I have serious concerns that an inter-county career for students and professionals trying to secure a mortgage or start a family is becoming unviable.

"We are well aware of the significant investment that Croke Park makes in all sections of our games, but inter-county players, whose games generate up to 80% of the money available to spend, cannot be left footing the bill."

