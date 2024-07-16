Play Button
Ireland beat France for the first time with 3-1 win

2025 UEFA European Women's Championship Qualifier Group A3, SuperValu Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork 16/7/2024 Republic of Ireland WNT vs France Julie-Ann Russell celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
The Republic of Ireland women’s team have beaten their French counterparts for the first time in their history.

Julie-Ann Russell scored her second goal of the week, having set up another for Denise O’Sullivan as Ireland ran out 3-1 winners at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Cork's own O'Sullivan rifled in a long range effort to open the scoring and catch the French keeper off guard.

Anna Patten netted Ireland’s third in the final minute of normal time.

To put the magnitude of the result in context, only the world champions Spain and Euro holders England have beaten the French in their past 19 matches.

Victory means Ireland will be seeded for the autumn’s playoff draw.

By Kenneth Fox

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.

More in Sport
