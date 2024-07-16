Ireland beat France for the first time with 3-1 win

The Republic of Ireland women’s team have beaten their French counterparts for the first time in their history.

Julie-Ann Russell scored her second goal of the week, having set up another for Denise O’Sullivan as Ireland ran out 3-1 winners at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Cork's own O'Sullivan rifled in a long range effort to open the scoring and catch the French keeper off guard.

Advertisement

🇮🇪 1-0 🇫🇷

Denise O'Sullivan places a low shot from just outside the box into the corner of the net and Ireland lead!

📺 Live on @RTE2 and @RTEPlayer

📱 Updates https://t.co/iOMdrj4J96 #WEURO2025 pic.twitter.com/KR5I1wydkA — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 16, 2024

Anna Patten netted Ireland’s third in the final minute of normal time.

To put the magnitude of the result in context, only the world champions Spain and Euro holders England have beaten the French in their past 19 matches.

Advertisement

Victory means Ireland will be seeded for the autumn’s playoff draw.

By Kenneth Fox

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.