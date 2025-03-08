Ireland face France in their bid for a third consecutive Six Nations title

Ireland face the sternest test of their quest for a third Six Nations title in a row this afternoon.

France are the visitors to the Aviva Stadium, looking for their first win over the Men in Green in three years.

Captain Caelan Doris returns for the hosts to earn his 50th international cap, while Peter O'Mahony, Cian Healy and Conor Murray are all set to play their last home fixture for Ireland.

Kick-off is at 2:15pm in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

Team News:

Ireland: 15:Keenan, 14:Osborne, 13:Henshaw, 12:Aki, 11-Lowe, 10: Prendergast, 9: Gibson-Park, 1:Porter, 2:Sheehan, 3:Bealham, 4: J McCarthy, 5:Beirne, 6:O'Mahony, 7:Van der Flier, 8: Doris (capt).

Replacements: 16-Herring, 17-Healy, 18- Clarkson, 19-Ryan, 20-Conan, 21-Baird, 22-Murray, 23-Crowley.

France: 15:Ramos, 14:Penaud, 13:Barassi, 12:Moefana, 11:Bielle-Biarrey, 10:Ntamack; 9:Dupont (capt), 1: Gros, 2:Mauvaka, 3:Atonio; 4:Flament, 5:Guillard, 6:Cros, 7:Boudehent, 8:Alldritt.

Replacements: 16-Marchand, 17-Baille, 18-Aldegheri, 19-Meafou, 20-Auradou, 21-Jegou, 22-Jelonch, 23-Lucu.

