Ireland face France in their bid for a third consecutive Six Nations title

2NNM9Y5 Rome, Italy. 25 Feb 2023. Ireland team. Italy vs Ireland, Six Nations Rugby. Stadio Olimpico. Rome, Italy. 25 Feb 2023.
Lily Kennedy
Lily Kennedy
Ireland face the sternest test of their quest for a third Six Nations title in a row this afternoon.

France are the visitors to the Aviva Stadium, looking for their first win over the Men in Green in three years.

Captain Caelan Doris returns for the hosts to earn his 50th international cap, while Peter O'Mahony, Cian Healy and Conor Murray are all set to play their last home fixture for Ireland.

Kick-off is at 2:15pm in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

Team News:

Ireland: 15:Keenan, 14:Osborne, 13:Henshaw, 12:Aki, 11-Lowe, 10: Prendergast, 9: Gibson-Park, 1:Porter, 2:Sheehan, 3:Bealham, 4: J McCarthy, 5:Beirne, 6:O'Mahony, 7:Van der Flier, 8: Doris (capt).

Replacements: 16-Herring, 17-Healy, 18- Clarkson, 19-Ryan, 20-Conan, 21-Baird, 22-Murray, 23-Crowley.

France: 15:Ramos, 14:Penaud, 13:Barassi, 12:Moefana, 11:Bielle-Biarrey, 10:Ntamack; 9:Dupont (capt), 1: Gros, 2:Mauvaka, 3:Atonio; 4:Flament, 5:Guillard,  6:Cros, 7:Boudehent, 8:Alldritt.

Replacements: 16-Marchand, 17-Baille, 18-Aldegheri, 19-Meafou, 20-Auradou, 21-Jegou, 22-Jelonch, 23-Lucu.

