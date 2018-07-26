Ireland’s women have qualified for the hockey World Cup quarter-finals for the very first time.

Nicola Evans of Ireland celebrates her side’s victory in the Women’s Hockey World Cup Finals Group B match between Ireland and India at Lee Valley Hockey Centre in QE Olympic Park, London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile

A Shirley McCay shot from a short corner was deflected into the Indian net off the stick of Anna O’Flanagan in the first quarter for a 1-0 win over India.

Ireland are now assured of the top spot in Pool B, regardless of what happens in Sunday’s final game with England.

FT: Ireland beat India 1-0 and book their place in the World Cup Quarter Final!!!!! #hwc2018 pic.twitter.com/WXmEU2qhC3 — Irish Hockey (@irishhockey) July 26, 2018

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss