Ireland’s women have qualified for the hockey World Cup quarter-finals for the very first time.
A Shirley McCay shot from a short corner was deflected into the Indian net off the stick of Anna O’Flanagan in the first quarter for a 1-0 win over India.
Ireland are now assured of the top spot in Pool B, regardless of what happens in Sunday’s final game with England.
FT: Ireland beat India 1-0 and book their place in the World Cup Quarter Final!!!!! #hwc2018 pic.twitter.com/WXmEU2qhC3
— Irish Hockey (@irishhockey) July 26, 2018
– Digital Desk