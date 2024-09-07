Ireland team named ahead of Nations League clash with England

Heimir Hallgrímsson has released his team sheet for Ireland v England in the Nations League at the Aviva Stadium today.
The former Iceland manager has chosen a 4-4-2 formation and Jayson Molumby makes his first start for the Boys in Green since last November, while Chiedozie Ogbene is also in the starting 11.
Kasey McAteer could make his debut - he's been named on the bench along with Evan Ferguson.
The full Republic of Ireland team and substitutes are as follows:
Starting 11:
GK - Caoimhin Kelleher
RB - Seamus Coleman
CB - Nathan Collins
CB - Dara O'Shea
LB - Robbie Brady
LM - Sammie Szmodics
CM - Will Smallbone
CM - Jayson Molumby
RM - Matt Doherty
ST - Adam Idah
ST - Chiedozie Ogbene
Substitutes:
Callum O'Dowda
Andrew Omobamidele
Alan Browne
Evan Ferguson
Jake O'Brien
Kasey McAteer
Liam Scales
Max O'Leary
Jason Knight
Callum Robinson
Troy Parrott
Mark Travers
Lee Carsely has named both Jack Grealish and Declan Rice in his starting 11 in a 4-3-3 formation for his first match as interim England manager.
The English squad and substitutes include the following:
Starting 11:
GK - Jordan Pickford
RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold
CB - Harry Maguire
CB - Marc Guéhi
LB - Levi Colwill
LCM - Jack Grealish
CM - Declan Rice
RCM - Kobbie Mainoo
RW - Bakayo Saka
ST - Harry Kane
LW - Anthony Gordon
Kick-off between Ireland and England is at 5 pm at the Aviva Stadium.