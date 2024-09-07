Ireland team named ahead of Nations League clash with England

Heimir Hallgrímsson has released his team sheet for Ireland v England in the Nations League at the Aviva Stadium today.

The former Iceland manager has chosen a 4-4-2 formation and Jayson Molumby makes his first start for the Boys in Green since last November, while Chiedozie Ogbene is also in the starting 11.

Kasey McAteer could make his debut - he's been named on the bench along with Evan Ferguson.

The full Republic of Ireland team and substitutes are as follows:

Advertisement

Starting 11:

GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

RB - Seamus Coleman

CB - Nathan Collins

CB - Dara O'Shea

LB - Robbie Brady

LM - Sammie Szmodics

CM - Will Smallbone

CM - Jayson Molumby

RM - Matt Doherty

ST - Adam Idah

ST - Chiedozie Ogbene

Substitutes:

Callum O'Dowda

Andrew Omobamidele

Alan Browne

Evan Ferguson

Jake O'Brien

Kasey McAteer

Liam Scales

Max O'Leary

Jason Knight

Callum Robinson

Troy Parrott

Mark Travers

Advertisement

Lee Carsely has named both Jack Grealish and Declan Rice in his starting 11 in a 4-3-3 formation for his first match as interim England manager.

The English squad and substitutes include the following:

Starting 11:

GK - Jordan Pickford

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

CB - Harry Maguire

CB - Marc Guéhi

LB - Levi Colwill

LCM - Jack Grealish

CM - Declan Rice

RCM - Kobbie Mainoo

RW - Bakayo Saka

ST - Harry Kane

LW - Anthony Gordon

Advertisement

Kick-off between Ireland and England is at 5 pm at the Aviva Stadium. Be sure to check out everything you need to know before the big game and keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.