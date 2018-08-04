Ireland are through to a first-ever Hockey World Cup Final.
The girls in green have progressed to tomorrows decider after beating Spain 3-2 on penalties.
Anna O’Flanagan put the Irish in front after just 3 minutes of the game, but Alecia Magaz levelled the tie in the third as the game went to penalties.
The opening round of penalties finished 2-2 with Gillian Pinder and Chloe Wotkins scoring for Ireland.
In a sudden death shootout – Spain missed their opening penalty, with Gillian Pinder successfully converting a second penalty to send Ireland through to a first ever Hockey World Cup Final.
They will face either Australia or the defending champions, The Netherlands – who play in the other semi this afternoon.
Ireland were 16th in the world rankings going into the tournament.
