Ireland under-21 international secures loan move to Scottish Premiership leaders

21 August 2018

Republic of Ireland under-21 defender Jimmy Dunne has moved to Hearts on loan until January.

He’s made the switch after agreeing a new contract through to June 2020 with his parent club Burnley.

Dunne says he hopes to ease Hearts’ defensive worries after they suffered a number of injuries in the first month of the new season.

