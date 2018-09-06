Ireland v Wales – Moments that mattered

By Ger McCarthy

6 mins – Wales break the deadlock

The Republic of Ireland fall behind to an early goal and it is a beautifully crafted strike.

Ethan Ampadu’s cross-field pass finds Connor Roberts who cushions the ball back to David Brooks and on to Joe Allen.

A perfectly weighted pass releases Tom Lawrence behind Ireland’s defence and the Derby County player instantly slams a shot past Darren Randolph.

18 mins – Bale doubles the Dragon’s advantage

Things go from bad to worse for Martin O’Neill’s side as Wales make it 2-0 courtesy of a Gareth Bale special.

A Jeff Hendrick pass is intercepted deep in opposition territory and Ben Davies sends another accurate long-range pass towards the Irish penalty area.

Gareth Bale traps the ball on his chest and cuts in from the right before curling a delicious left-footed 20-yard effort into the top corner.

30 mins – Darren Randolph to the rescue

Ireland cannot cope with Wales’s pace and movement as Joe Allen gathers possession in his own half and finds David Brooks.

A swift breakaway ends with Tom Lawrence drifting in from the left wing and bringing the best out of Darren Randolph.

37 mins – It’s a rout as Wales move 3-0 ahead

The Republic of Ireland concede a third goal just minutes after wasting their only decent chance of the half.

Callum Robinson blazes over from a good position and an increasingly confident looking Wales make O’Neill’s side pay.

17-year-old Ethan Ampadu dispossesses Jonathan Walters in midfield and finds an unmarked Aaron Ramsey who smashes an unstoppable shot past Darren Randolph.

50 mins – Duffy tests Hennessy from a corner

A rare period of possession earns Ireland a corner.

Shane Duffy ambles up from his centre-back position and meets a lofted in-swinger with a header that Wayne Hennessey easily gathers.

55 mins – Another Irish miss followed by another Welsh goal

Callum Robinson squanders another opportunity and Wales punish Ireland’s profligacy.

The ball is moved to the edge of the Irish penalty area where Gareth Bale passes to Connor Roberts.

The Welsh right-back is afforded enough time and space to thunder a low shot past Ireland’s goalkeeper from 20 yards. 4-0 and Wales are full value for their lead.

65 mins – Ireland net a consolation goal

Wales are guilty of over elaborating on the edge of their box, presenting Ireland with an opportunity to score.

Winning his second cap, Millwall midfielder Shaun Williams takes advantage of Aaron Ramsey’s loss of balance and advances on goal.

The 31-year-old Irish substitute lifts the ball over the outrushing Wayne Hennessy to give the Irish supporters something to shout about.

79 mins – Wales denied a fifth near the end

Substitute Tyler Roberts comes within inches of marking his international debut with a goal.

Roberts embarks on a mazy run and plays a one-two with Aaron Ramsey only for Darren Randolph to prevent the Leeds United player’s shot from nestling in the back of the net.

Share it:













Don't Miss