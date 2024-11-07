Ireland WNT discover Group B2 opponents in UEFA Nations League

The Ireland Women's National Team have been drawn into Group B2 in the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League.

Following a draw in Nyon, Switzerland, The Girls in Green was drawn in a group with Turkey, Slovenia, and Greece.

Speaking after the draw WNT Head Coach Eileen Gleeson said: "We now know our opponents for the next UEFA Nations League campaign, which will help us with planning and preparation for the games. Promotion to League A is the overall aim for the upcoming Nations League campaign to ensure we compete at the highest level and maximise opportunities to qualify for major tournaments.

"For now, our focus remains on the UEFA EURO 2025 Qualifying Play-Off against Cymru with two huge games away in Cardiff on November 29th and home in Aviva Stadium on December 3rd. We look forward to seeing our fans at the Aviva on December 3rd and thank them for your continued support."

Fixtures details are yet to be confirmed but matches will take place across three international windows next year.

