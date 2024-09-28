Ireland Women's Team win 2024 Homeless World Cup

The Ireland Women's Homeless World Cup team took home the ultimate prize at this year's Homeless World Cup in South Korea.

The Girls in Green finished out their tournament in style beating the USA in the Trophy Stage Final 5-2, capping off a tournament which saw them score 42 goals across 10 games.

This comes after the team finished fourth in last year's tournament in Sacramento, United States.

The Men's Team finished off their tournament with an 8th place finish overall after suffering defeat to Northern Ireland in their Trophy Stage Final.

Irish Street League CEO Chris O'Brien, who has been working with the two teams in South Korea, said it was "truly inspirational to see how these 15 people have transformed their lives through football".

"All of the hard work that these fantastic men and women have put in over recent months paid off in how they performed over their 10 games in this tournament and they truly deserve every single plaudit that might come their way. Their respective journeys was always about more than the football but this is further proof of how a ball can change a life.

"I'd like to congratulate all of the players, thank the coaching staff and volunteers who help the Irish Street Leagues stay operational and everyone who has sent on their messages of support. It has been a brilliant tournament and an unforgettable experience, but it's only the beginning of a bright future for these amazing people."

The two teams are set to return home to Dublin Airport on Monday afternoon to be greeted by family and friends.

2024 Homeless World Cup Squads

Women's Team: Nicola Duffy, Niamh Ryan, Siobhan Kennedy, Abby Skelly, Alison Ryan, Kayleigh Power, Jade Clohessy.

Men's Team: Alan Grace, Brendan Taylor, Noel Gleeson, Graham Mellon, William Rafter, Jamie Wilson, Dylan Skeen.

