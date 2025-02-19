Ireland's Autumn Nations Series to kick-off against New Zealand

Ireland will welcome three South Hemisphere teams to the Aviva Stadium this November.

The Autumn Nations Series fixtures have been announced with Andy Farrell's side set to welcome Japan, Australia and South Africa to the Aviva Stadium.

Before that, Ireland will open the campaign in Chicago on Saturday, 1 November with a tie against New Zealand at Soldier Field.

A week later, Japan make their first trip to the Aviva Stadium since 2021, while Australia will go head-to-head for the second successive year after they met Ireland in the 150th Anniversary Test last November.

The series will then close out with a battle against South Africa.

Ireland's Autumn Nations Series Fixtures:

Saturday, 1 November: Ireland v New Zealand, Soldier Field, Chicago, 8:10 pm Irish time

Saturday, 8 November: Ireland v Japan, Aviva Stadium, 12:40 pm

Saturday, 15 November: Ireland v Australia, Aviva Stadium, 8:10 pm

Saturday, 22 November: Ireland v South Africa, Aviva Stadium, 5:40 pm.

