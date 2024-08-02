Ireland's narrowly miss out on qualification for Mixed 4x400M Relay final

Team Ireland has narrowly missed out on qualification for the Mixed 4x400M Relay final at the Paris Olympics.

Heading into the Mixed 4x400M Relay semi-final, Team Ireland was always going to face tough competition.

Only five teams out of the race would secure qualification for the final tomorrow, with only the first three in each semi-final and two fastest losers across both semi-finals qualifying.

The team was without Rhasidat Adeleke, who prioritized her individual races for Team Ireland.

Ireland's line-up consisted of Christopher O'Donnell, Tipperary's Sharlene Mawdsley, Wexford's Sophie Becker and Waterford's Thomas Barr.

The Mixed 4x400m Relay team from Ireland clocked a time of 3:12.67.

The Irish team, which included Rhasidat Adeleke instead of Sophie Becker, previously won gold at the European Championships in June.

