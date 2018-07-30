Ireland’s strongest man has won the UK’s Strongest Man contest.

Pa O’Dwyer from Limerick came out on top this weekend at the event in St. Albans, London.

The 32-year-old has held the Irish title for the last three years and is now setting his sights on international competitions.

Delighted to announce I’m now the 🔥🔥🔥UKs Strongest Man 2018🔥🔥first time it’s ever come to the Republic of Ireland, I’m still in shock I cannot believe it😨 commiserations to last years champ @biglozstrongman such a great guy @UltimateStrong pic.twitter.com/IR95xuXKsj — Pa O Dwyer (@PaDwyer1) July 30, 2018

The weekend involved fifteen events including the Truck Pull, Bar Bending and Tyre Flip.

O’Dwyer said he was “delighted” to win the contest.

Image: Twitter @PaDwyer1

