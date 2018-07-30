Ireland’s strongest man has won the UK’s Strongest Man contest.
Pa O’Dwyer from Limerick came out on top this weekend at the event in St. Albans, London.
The 32-year-old has held the Irish title for the last three years and is now setting his sights on international competitions.
Delighted to announce I’m now the 🔥🔥🔥UKs Strongest Man 2018🔥🔥first time it’s ever come to the Republic of Ireland, I’m still in shock I cannot believe it😨 commiserations to last years champ @biglozstrongman such a great guy @UltimateStrong pic.twitter.com/IR95xuXKsj
— Pa O Dwyer (@PaDwyer1) July 30, 2018
The weekend involved fifteen events including the Truck Pull, Bar Bending and Tyre Flip.
O’Dwyer said he was “delighted” to win the contest.
Image: Twitter @PaDwyer1
Digital Desk