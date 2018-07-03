By Joel Slattery

The Irish Open gets underway on Thursday morning as the event, staged in Co Donegal, sees some of Europe’s biggest golfing stars teeing off.

Spain’s Jon Rahm crushed the field in Portstewart last year and will be looking to defend the title which has had Irish winners in 2016 (Rory McIlroy), 2009 when Shane Lowry won it as an amateur and in 2007 with Padraig Harrington’s success.

Last year’s runner-up Matthew Southgate is among the first to tee off at the Donegal course.

Below are some of the tee off times for the biggest names at the event (Irish players in bold)

[h2]Morning session[/h2]

7:40: Matthew Southgate

7:50: Nicolas Colsaerts, Gregory Havret

8:00 Mikko Ilonen

8:10: Andy Sullivan, Matthew Baldwin

8:20: David Horsey, Rafa Cabello Bello, Robert Rock, Graeme McDowell, Jon Rahm

8:30 Oliver Fisher, Chris Wood, Padraig Harrington

8:40 Eddie Pepperell, Jamie Donaldson

9:20: Cian McNamara, Simon Thornton

9:30: Ruaidhri McGee

[h2]Afternoon session[/h2]

12:30: Marcel Siem, Cormac Sharvin

12:40: Lee Slattery, Neil O’Briain

12:50: Gavin Moynihan

13:10: Paul Dunne, Alexander Levy

13:30: Shane Lowry, Matteo Manassero, Lee Westwood, Thomas Pieters

13:40: Bradley Dredge, Russell Knox

13:50: Darren Clarke, Danny Willlett, Thomas Bjorn

14:00: Paul McGinley, Colm Moriarty

14:30: Raphael Jacquelin

