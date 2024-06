The Irish relay team comprising of Waterford’s Thomas Barr, Rhasidat Adeleke, Chris O'Donnell and Tipperary’s Sharlene Mawdsley have just won gold at the European Championships.

They are only the second gold medallists for Ireland in the competition, alongside Sonia O’Sullivan.

The 4X400 relay team finished in a final time of 3:09.92CR.

