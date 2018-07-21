It has been a disappointing day for Ireland’s Sevens rugby teams at the World Cup in San Francisco.

Both the mens and womens sides were defeated in the early hours of this morning.

The Girls in Green were beaten 45-0 by New Zealand at the quarter final stage – but still have fifth place to aim for when they play Russia tonight.

Defending World Cup Champions @BlackFerns show their class and defeat Ireland Women’s 7s 45-0. Ireland will face Russia or USA in the 5th Place Semi-Final tomorrow at 6.58pm.#IreW7s #RWC7s pic.twitter.com/geRf9H6BVc — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 21, 2018

Ireland’s men lost 45-7 to South Africa in the last 16 of the competition – they’ll face Kenya in the Challenge Quarter-Final tomorrow.

The Blitzboks run out 45-7 winners to knock the Ireland Men’s 7s out of the running for the @WorldRugby7s World Cup title. Ireland will face Kenya in the Challenge Quarter-Final tomorrow at 10.04pm (Irish time).#IreM7s #RWC7s pic.twitter.com/smiFPPOFnp — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 21, 2018

– Digital desk

Share it:













Don't Miss