It has been a disappointing day for Ireland’s Sevens rugby teams at the World Cup in San Francisco.

Both the mens and womens sides were defeated in the early hours of this morning.

The Girls in Green were beaten 45-0 by New Zealand at the quarter final stage – but still have fifth place to aim for when they play Russia tonight.

Ireland’s men lost 45-7 to South Africa in the last 16 of the competition – they’ll face Kenya in the Challenge Quarter-Final tomorrow.

– Digital desk

Share it:
Don't Miss