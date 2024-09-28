"For our young players we won't get a better chance in life to get to a final" - Wexford FC Manager James Keddy ahead of FAI Cup semi-final

Wexford FC saw off ten-man UCD yesterday in the League of Ireland First Division to put them into fourth in the table and well set for the remaining games of the season as they challenge for promotion to the Premier Division.

However, before that Wexford will travel to Weavers Park next Sunday to face Drogheda United in the FAI Cup semi-final stages. Should the come away victorious on the night, Wexford will be one of two teams battling it out for the FAI Cup on 10 November at the Aviva Stadium.

Speaking to Beat Sport after the 2-0 win against UCD, Wexford manager James Keddy said it's a "brilliant week for the club to look forward to".

"It's a brilliant week to look forward to with the semi-final of the FAI Cup and a chance to play in the Aviva if you win.

"We're there or thereabouts in the playoffs as well so we can't ask for much more really."

While Keddy says the squad is told to take each game as it comes he admits he's excited about the possibility of making it to the final should they beat Drogheda.

"That's what football gives you. It gives you a chance to dream about being in those big games.

"As a player I was lucky enough to play in those big games, big finals, but for our young players we won't get a better chance in life to get to a final.

"It's a great week for those players to look forward to. There's going to be a lot of press and media that they'll have to deal with and it's a different week for them.

"It's nice to get away from the league as well as next week we've got a packed stadium, it's on RTÉ, we can't ask for much more."

While nothing is set in stone yet in either the Premier or First Division, there's a very real possibility that Sunday's semi-final might almost act as a prelude to the final playoff game for Wexford with Keddy's side pushing to remaining in the top five and Drogheda United currently sitting second bottom of the Premier Division table.

However, keeping in line with Keddy's continued proclamation that him and his team focus on each game as they come he said he's not even think past Sunday's semi-final clash.

"I'll be honest with you I won't even think about anything until after next week. I know it's a boring thing to say but we'll look at next week and then the following week."

Keddy's mindset of think of each game seems to have sunken in with the entire Wexford squad as both forward Mikie Rowe, who scored the second goal of the evening against UCD, and club captain Ethan Boyle are both only focused on one thing this week. Beating Drogheda United.

Rowe said it'd be "a dream come true to win."

"The only thing we're thinking of is winning the game and getting to the final.

"We're not thinking of the final yet but we'll go and give it a proper bash next Sunday but look, it'd be a dream come true to win."

Captain Ethan Boyle is buzzing at the opportunity to take on the Premier Division side as he notes everyone will have Drogheda picked as favourites going into the tie.

"We feel good, we feel confident, obviously a lot of people will have them [Drogheda] picked. Rightfully so, they're the Premier Division side, they've got good players and had a good couple of results recently.

"They'll be favourites going into it. It's a challenge for us and we're all buzzing for it. We can't wait."

Wexford will make the trip up to Weaver's Park next Sunday, 6 October for a 2:50 pm kick off.

