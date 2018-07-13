'It's a long way to Tipperary': Leprechaun involved as Colin O'Riordan told of AFL debut

Hearing you’re going to be making your debut is special for any player, but especially so for someone who has travelled around the world to do so.

That was the point made by Sydney Swans head coach John Longmire as he told the squad that Tipperary man Colin O’Riordan will make his AFL debut.

That was driven home by his backline coach Rhyce Shaw who created a special video for the occasion.

Let’s just say it’s big on leprechauns…

“I didn’t really know what to expect walking into the team meeting on Tuesday morning,” said O’Riordan.

“It was all a bit surreal and I wasn’t expecting to be told I’d be making my debut one little bit. Then when you walk in and the coaches are there and all the players are there it’s a really special moment.

“I reflected on my journey a bit when I was told and to come from where I came from and to get the chance to make my debut is surreal.”

The former Tipperary dual star’s parents have already travelled down under for the match too.

“They were pretty happy and mum got pretty emotional.

“It’s not easy for her sending a child halfway across the world. They all feel pretty fulfilled with the whole thing and it’s a really exciting time.”

Share it:













Don't Miss