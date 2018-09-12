Ronan O’Gara was blown away by his induction into the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

The Munster and Ireland legend was honoured at an event in London today alongside fellow inductees Liza Burgess (Wales), Pierre Villepreux (France) and Bryan Williams (New Zealand). Stephen Larkham (Australia) was honoured in Sydney last week

“It’s pretty spectacular. I didn’t know what to expect. It’s hugely humbling and fantastic,” he said.

“It wasn’t on the radar. Every young boy dreams of playing for their country for the first time.

“It’s amazing, though, when you get into it, how you just become overpowered with such positive thoughts.

“It’s a great day for me and my family, but also your primary school, your secondary school, Cork Constitution Munster, Ireland, the Lions, Racing, Crusaders. A lot of people have made me get here.

“I’m smart enough to realise I played a team sport and I’d some awesome pack of forwards in front of me that made me look good.

“I’ll be thinking about those boys this morning, especially one or two guys who aren’t still with us.”

The Irish Examiner columnist also spoke on stage about what rugby has given him.

“Rugby has given me the opportunity to meet and connect with and get the best out of brilliant people.

“Playing in the number 10 role, someone like Michael Lynagh was probably the world-class model I looked at, and Ralph Keyes at my own club.

“They were the people that inspired you and the longer you’re in it, your ambitions become bigger and you don’t know where to stop.”

The five latest inductees bring the total in the Hall of Fame to 142 since it’s inception in 2006.

