Jockey Michael O'Sullivan dies in hospital after fall at Thurles racecourse

Jockey Michael O'Sullivan has died following head injuries he sustained in a fall at Thurles earlier this month.

The 24-year-old had been an induced coma at Cork University Hospital since he was airlifted after falling from Wee Charlie at the final fence of a handicap chase at the Tipperary venue.

O'Sullivan never regained consciousness and passed away surrounded by his family.

The Cork native rode Marine Nationale to Supreme Novices' Hurdle victory at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival and three Grade One winners overall across his career.

Today's racing card at Punchestown has been cancelled as a mark of respect.

IHRB Statement

The Irish Horseracing Board (IHRB) has issued a statement on behalf of his family, saying he passed away early this morning at Cork University Hospital.

It reads:

The Directors and staff of the IHRB wish to extend their sincere condolences to Michael’s family, partner, friends, his colleagues in the weighroom and the wider racing community at this time.

Dr Jennifer Pugh, Chief Medical Officer of the IHRB, said: “Michael sadly passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning surrounded by his loving family in Cork University Hospital. We extend our appreciation to the multidisciplinary teams who provided the best of medical care to Michael, both on the racecourse and in Cork University Hospital. Michael’s family took the decision to donate his organs at this incredibly difficult time, but in doing so made a choice that will make a real difference to the lives of other patients and their families.

“I have had the privilege of knowing Michael through his amateur and professional career and his dedication, modesty and kind nature always made him a pleasure to be around. Michael’s success and his humility will have inspired many and I share the feeling of loss today with all those who knew him.

"Michael’s family would like to reiterate their gratefulness for all the support they have received in the last couple of days and express their appreciation to the local community and racing family. The O’Sullivan family have asked for privacy at this time.”

Darragh O’Loughlin, CEO of the IHRB, said: “Michael was an exceptionally talented young rider who was always popular in the weighroom. Michael will be deeply missed by everyone in racing who had the pleasure of knowing him. Our hearts go out to Michael’s family, especially his parents Bernadette and William and his brother Alan, who will feel his loss most keenly.”

As a mark of respect to Michael, the fixture at Punchestown today (Sunday) and the Point to Point fixtures Avondu (F) Knockanard, North Tipperary (F) Nenagh and Bray (H) Tinahely have all been cancelled.