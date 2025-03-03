Joe McCarthy and Mack Hansen sign new IRFU deals

Leinster lock Joe McCarthy has signed a three-year central contract with the IRFU.

The 23-year-old played a key role in last year's Six Nations Championship win and will play his rugby in Ireland until the summer of 2028.

McCarthy made his Test debut against Australia in 2022 and has played a key role in games for both Leinster and Ireland since.

Meanwhile, Mack Hansen has committed his future to Connacht and Ireland after signing a two-year central contract.

The 26-year-old first moved to Galway in 2021 and made his Ireland debut the following year.

Hansen was nominated for World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year in his debut season at Test level.

IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys says Hansen is a 'proven performer' who 'delivers on the big occasion'.

