DEBRA Ireland ambassador Johnny Sexton recently sat down with 14-year-old Claudia Scanlon for an interview during EB Week.

Claudia, who lives with epidermolysis bullosa (EB) asked Johnny some pressing questions, such as who was the toughest player he ever played against.

The pair also discussed Johnny’s most painful injuries and Claudia shared an insight into how she deals with chronic pain.

Watch here:

DEBRA Ireland works to provide care for those who life with the incurable skin condition EB and their families.

EB is a genetic skin condition that causes the skin, both internal and external, to blister at the slightest touch.

There is no cure, and childhood cancer is a constant threat.

You can donate €4 to DEBRA Ireland by texting BUTTERFLY to 50300.

Share it:













Don't Miss