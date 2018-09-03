Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The 28-year-old moved to Anfield in the summer of 2011 and has made 283 appearances since, assuming the captaincy from Steven Gerrard in 2015.

“It doesn’t seem like too long ago when I signed my first one – it feels like yesterday, really – but a lot has happened since then,” Henderson told liverpoolfc.com.

“I feel it’s been a progressive journey for me throughout my time here and one I’ve enjoyed so much.

“There is no other place in the world I would rather play football. I want to be here for as long as I can be.

“I’m so privileged to have been a part of this club for so long, and hopefully even longer now.”

