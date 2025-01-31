Julie-Ann Russell announces retirement from football

Ireland International Julie-Ann Russell has today announced her retirement from football.

The Galway native made 66 appearances for the Women's National Team with club stints in Ireland, England, the United States and Australia.

Russell has been named SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division Player of the Year in 2014 and 2024.

She's also featured in three Team of the Seasons. She was instrumental in Peamount United's title win in 2012 and helped UCD Waves finish as runners-up in 2015 before returning to her hometown club, Galway United.

Advertisement

At the international level, Russell was named FAI Senior Women's Player of the Year in 2014.

She was a staple of the Women's National Team between 2014 and 2020 before returning to the squad in 2024.

Reflecting on her career, Russell said: "The time has come to step away from football"

"After 24 incredible years, the time has come to step away from football. The game has been a central part of my life, providing unforgettable memories and opportunities that I will never forget.

Advertisement

"There are so many people who have had such a positive influence on my career - family, teammates, coaches, managers, volunteers and fans. It would be impossible to name everyone, but please know that I sincerely appreciate everything you’ve done to help me live my dream.

"While it’s bittersweet to say goodbye, I’m excited for the next chapter and will forever cherish the memories football has given me."

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website Beat102103.com.