Katie-George Dunlevy and Wexford's Linda Kelly win silver at Paralympics

Katie-George Dunlevy has taken home her third medal of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games having won silver in the Women's B Road Race competition today.

This marks Dunlevy's tenth-ever Paralympic medal since winning her first at the Rio 2016 Games.

It's certainly a Paralympic debut to remember for the New Ross native Linda Kelly, who has also picked up her second medal of the games after also piloting Dunlevy to gold in the Women's B Individual Time Trial.

The duo finished second just behind Great Britain's Sophie Unwin and pilot Jenny Holl.

GB's Lora Fachie and pilot Corrine Hall took home bronze in the race.

Josephine Healion was also in that race, with pilot Eve McCrystal and finished fourth.

Also in Para Cycling, Kilkenny's Damien Vereker and pilot Mitchell McLaughlin finished eighth in the Men's B Individual Road Race.

Ronan Grimes finished 17th in the C4-to-5 road race.

In the Pool, Barry McClements has qualified for the final of the men's 100 metre butterfly S-9 after finishing third in his heat.

On the Track, Carlow's Aaron Shorten ran a season's best time in finishing 7th in the Men's 15-hundred metres T20 final.

