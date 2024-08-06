Play Button
Kellie Harrington makes history as she wins back to back Olympic gold medals

Kellie Harrington celebrates after winning with her gold medal. Photo: Tom Maher/Inpho
Joleen Murphy
Kellie Harrington has won back to back Olympic gold medals.

The Dublin boxer defeated China's Yang Wenlu in the women's lightweight final in Paris tonight.

Harrington becomes the first Irish female boxer to win consecutive Olympic gold medals, after her success in Tokyo three years ago.

Not for the first time history has been made at Roland Garros, but on this momentus occasion an Irish boxer was claiming the glory.

Kellie Harrington wrote her name into the history books by defeating China's Wenlu Yang on split decision in the women's lightweight final - becoming the first Irish woman to claim gold in back to back Olympic games.

In an emotional farewell interview with RTÉ, Kellie said her win gives hope to the people of Ireland, and that this was her last "hurrah" as shes always wanted to retire "a champion".

The win is Ireland's 4th Olympic gold this summer in what has been the country's most successful games yet.

