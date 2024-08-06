Kilkenny and Carlow Athletes in Olympic action this afternoon

Sailor Finn Lynch faces an uphill task to secure a medal in the final of the Men's Dinghy.

The Carlow man is in 10th place ahead of today's medal race with the scores to this point counting towards your final score.

He takes to the water at around 2:45pm.

Ireland's track cycling team also get their Games underway this morning - featuring Kilkenny's Mia Griffin.

The Glenmore woman will join Lara Gillespie, Alice Sharpe and Kelly Murphy in the Women’s Team Pursuit at 4:30pm.

