Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Kilkenny and Carlow Athletes in Olympic action this afternoon

Kilkenny and Carlow Athletes in Olympic action this afternoon
Finn Lynch and Mia Griffin
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Sailor Finn Lynch faces an uphill task to secure a medal in the final of the Men's Dinghy.

The Carlow man is in 10th place ahead of today's medal race with the scores to this point counting towards your final score.

He takes to the water at around 2:45pm.

Ireland's track cycling team also get their Games underway this morning - featuring Kilkenny's Mia Griffin.

Advertisement

The Glenmore woman will join Lara Gillespie, Alice Sharpe and Kelly Murphy in the Women’s Team Pursuit at 4:30pm.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, beat102103.com.

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Life 1

The search is on for Miss Ireland

 By Aoife Kearns
Carlow News 2

Carlow Gardaí resuscitate woman discovered unresponsive over Bank Holiday

 By Aoife Kearns
Sport 3

Tipp and Wexford athletes in Olympic action today

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in Sport
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement