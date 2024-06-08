Kilkenny are Leinster senior hurling champions for the fifth year in a row after beating Dublin by 16 points.

At full-time in Croke Park, Kilkenny are 2024 champions, cruising to victory without any trouble.

It finished Dublin 1 - 18, Kilkenny 3 - 28.

The Cats lead by 15 points at halftime with goals in that first half from Eoin Coady and TJ Reid.

Dublin looked like a shell of themselves struggling all over the field with their accuracy in front of the post a big problem.

It went from bad to worse in the second for Dublin as the gap widened further.

It is five Leinster titles in row for Kilkenny and Adrian Mullin was named man of the match on his first game back after injury.

Kilkenny will advance to the last four of the championship while Dublin will face either Cork or Offaly.

Report by Aisling O'Reilly

