Kilkenny goalkeeper Paul Martin joins Wexford FC

Wexford FC have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Paul Martin.

The 26-year-old Kilkenny shot stopper makes the from Waterford FC with him offering a wealth of experience and composure between the posts.

Martin's signing will add further depth to the Purple and Gold squad ahead of the 2025 First Division season.

