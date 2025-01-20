Play Button
Kilkenny goalkeeper Paul Martin joins Wexford FC

Odhrán Johnson
Wexford FC have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Paul Martin.

The 26-year-old Kilkenny shot stopper makes the from Waterford FC with him offering a wealth of experience and composure between the posts.

Martin's signing will add further depth to the Purple and Gold squad ahead of the 2025 First Division season.

