Galway 0-21 Kilkenny 0-14

Galway have defended their Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor hurling title after beating Kilkenny at Croke Park on All Ireland Sunday.

The Connaght side trailed by a point at half-time but were the stronger team in the second half, and they stormed to victory – securing a third minor title in four seasons.

Donal O’Shea, whose father Eamon once managed Tipperary’s senior squad, hit ten points, bringing his 2018 championship total to 1-37.

