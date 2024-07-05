Kilkenny squad named ahead of All-Ireland Semi-Final with Clare

Derek Lyng and his selectors have named the starting 15 and replacements for tomorrow's All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final clash with Clare in Croke Park.
The full Kilkenny squad includes:
|1 (GK)
|Eoin Murphy
|Glenmore
|2
|Mikey Butler
|O'Loughlin Gaels
|3
|Huw Lawlor
|O'Loughlin Gaels
|4
|Tommy Walsh
|Tullaroan
|5
|Mikey Carey
|Young Irelands
|6
|Richie Reid
|Shamrocks Ballyhale
|7
|David Blanchfield
|Bennettsbridge
|8 (C)
|Paddy Deegan
|O'Loughlin Gaels
|9
|Cian Kenny
|James Stephens
|10
|Adrian Mullen
|Shamrocks Ballyhale
|11
|TJ Reid
|Shamrocks Ballyhale
|12
|James Donnelly
|Thomastown
|13
|Eoin Cody
|Shamrocks Ballyhale
|14
|Billy Ryan
|Graigue Ballycallan
|15
|Martin Keoghan
|Tullaroan
|
16
|Aidan Tallis
|Lisdowney
|17
|Conor Delaney
|Erin's Own
|18
|Shane Murphy
|Glenmore
|19
|Jordan Molloy
|O'Loughlin Gaels
|20
|Cillian Buckley
|Dicksboro
|21
|Conor Fogarty
|Erin's Own
|22
|Tom Phelan
|Conahy Shamrocks
|23
|Walter Walsh
|Tullogher Rosbercon
|24
|Owen Wall
|O'Loughlin Gaels
|25
|Conor Heary
|O'Loughlin Gaels
|26
|Gearóid Dunne
|Tullaroan
Throw-in for Kilkenny v Clare is scheduled for 3 pm, with the All-Ireland Camogie Quarter Final between Kilkenny and Dublin scheduled to take place beforehand at 12:30 pm. Both of those games will be shown live on RTÉ 1
Speaking to Beat Sport, Kilkenny Camogie captain Aoife Prendergast says:
"They [Dublin] put up a great fight to us every time we go out to play them, so we're just going to have to bring as much physicality and as much energy to the game as possible, and hopefully, that will get us over the line on the day."
