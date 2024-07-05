Kilkenny squad named ahead of All-Ireland Semi-Final with Clare

Derek Lyng and his selectors have named the starting 15 and replacements for tomorrow's All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final clash with Clare in Croke Park.

The full Kilkenny squad includes:

1 (GK) Eoin Murphy Glenmore 2 Mikey Butler O'Loughlin Gaels 3 Huw Lawlor O'Loughlin Gaels 4 Tommy Walsh Tullaroan 5 Mikey Carey Young Irelands 6 Richie Reid Shamrocks Ballyhale 7 David Blanchfield Bennettsbridge 8 (C) Paddy Deegan O'Loughlin Gaels 9 Cian Kenny James Stephens 10 Adrian Mullen Shamrocks Ballyhale 11 TJ Reid Shamrocks Ballyhale 12 James Donnelly Thomastown 13 Eoin Cody Shamrocks Ballyhale 14 Billy Ryan Graigue Ballycallan 15 Martin Keoghan Tullaroan 16 Aidan Tallis Lisdowney 17 Conor Delaney Erin's Own 18 Shane Murphy Glenmore 19 Jordan Molloy O'Loughlin Gaels 20 Cillian Buckley Dicksboro 21 Conor Fogarty Erin's Own 22 Tom Phelan Conahy Shamrocks 23 Walter Walsh Tullogher Rosbercon 24 Owen Wall O'Loughlin Gaels 25 Conor Heary O'Loughlin Gaels 26 Gearóid Dunne Tullaroan

Throw-in for Kilkenny v Clare is scheduled for 3 pm, with the All-Ireland Camogie Quarter Final between Kilkenny and Dublin scheduled to take place beforehand at 12:30 pm. Both of those games will be shown live on RTÉ 1

Speaking to Beat Sport, Kilkenny Camogie captain Aoife Prendergast says:

"They [Dublin] put up a great fight to us every time we go out to play them, so we're just going to have to bring as much physicality and as much energy to the game as possible, and hopefully, that will get us over the line on the day."

