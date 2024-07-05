Play Button
Kilkenny squad named ahead of All-Ireland Semi-Final with Clare

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final, Croke Park, Dublin 23/7/2023 Kilkenny vs Limerick Kilkenny's Eoin Cody celebrates scoring a goal Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Odhrán Johnson
Derek Lyng and his selectors have named the starting 15 and replacements for tomorrow's All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final clash with Clare in Croke Park.

The full Kilkenny squad includes:

1 (GK) Eoin Murphy Glenmore
2 Mikey Butler O'Loughlin Gaels
3 Huw Lawlor O'Loughlin Gaels
4 Tommy Walsh Tullaroan
5 Mikey Carey Young Irelands
6 Richie Reid Shamrocks Ballyhale
7 David Blanchfield Bennettsbridge
8 (C) Paddy Deegan O'Loughlin Gaels
9 Cian Kenny James Stephens
10 Adrian Mullen Shamrocks Ballyhale
11 TJ Reid Shamrocks Ballyhale
12 James Donnelly Thomastown
13 Eoin Cody Shamrocks Ballyhale
14 Billy Ryan Graigue Ballycallan
15 Martin Keoghan Tullaroan
16
 Aidan Tallis Lisdowney
17 Conor Delaney Erin's Own
18 Shane Murphy Glenmore
19 Jordan Molloy O'Loughlin Gaels
20 Cillian Buckley Dicksboro
21 Conor Fogarty Erin's Own
22 Tom Phelan Conahy Shamrocks
23 Walter Walsh Tullogher Rosbercon
24 Owen Wall O'Loughlin Gaels
25 Conor Heary O'Loughlin Gaels
26 Gearóid Dunne Tullaroan

Throw-in for Kilkenny v Clare is scheduled for 3 pm, with the All-Ireland Camogie Quarter Final between Kilkenny and Dublin scheduled to take place beforehand at 12:30 pm. Both of those games will be shown live on RTÉ 1

Speaking to Beat Sport, Kilkenny Camogie captain Aoife Prendergast says:

"They [Dublin] put up a great fight to us every time we go out to play them, so we're just going to have to bring as much physicality and as much energy to the game as possible, and hopefully, that will get us over the line on the day."

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news and GAA fixtures on our website, beat102103.com.

