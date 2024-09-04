Kilkenny Stars Basketball receives Club Focus bursary from Beat

Kilkenny Stars Basketball became the second club ever to win the Club Focus bursary from Beat in association with Eco Solar Energy. Damien Brett from the club was delighted to have won but was lost for words as he said he "didn't know what to say as he wasn't expecting it".

The Kilkenny club received the €2,000 fund at an event guested by former four-time winning All-Ireland Wexford Camogie player Ursula Jacob in the Dinn Rí Hotel in Co. Carlow on Wednesday, 4 September.

With over 370 members ranging from ages six to 18, Kilkenny Stars has continued to build on what makes the local club so special. The club also offer social basketball as well as inclusive basketball for children with a wide range of disabilities and learning difficulties.

The club had initially always been focused on competitive basketball but says in the last few years they've really made big strides to help promote "the social and inclusive aspect" of the sport. Damien said the initiative was a major success not only for the clubgoers but also for the coaches as well.

He noted that a lot of children just want to come and have fun without worrying about the competitive aspect of basketball and while the club still competes at major levels the club wanted to make sure "they had an avenue for those to just have fun as well".

The recipient of the €2,000 bursary was chosen entirely by a public vote, which took place on beat102103.com.

Here is the full list of 2024 Club Focus candidates:

August 2023 – Southland Sirens Roller Derby, Waterford

September 2023 – Kilkenny Stars Basketball (Bursary Recipient), Kilkenny

October 2023 – Checkmat Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Waterford

November 2023 – Dolmen Athletic Club, Carlow

December 2023 – Carlow Lawn Tennis Club, Carlow

January 2024 – Wexford Eagles, Wexford

February 2024 – Dwarf Association of Ireland, Waterford

March 2024 – St. Anne's LGFA, Carlow

April 2024 – Kilkenny Hockey Club, Kilkenny

May 2024 – Ballymitty Handball Club, Wexford

June 2024 – Tullow Kayak Club, Carlow

July 2024 – Galtee Walking Club, Tipperary

Speaking at the event, Beat CEO Gabrielle Cummins said: "We're absolutely thrilled by the response to the second year of Beat's Club Focus in association with Eco Solar Energy. The aim of Club Focus is to delve deeper into the grassroots of some of the smaller, lesser known clubs doing absolutely fantastic work right across the region. Club Focus is a way of showing an eclectic mix of sporting activity that's bringing joy to so many people sitting here in this room. A massive congratulations to this year's bursary recipient Kilkenny Stars Basketball".

"When we introduced Club Focus two years ago we were thrilled that Eco Solar Energy in Tipperary joined us as title sponsor of this worthwhile monthly campaign. We'd also like to thank Eco Solar Energy as they commit to sponsoring Club Focus for a third year".

A representative from Beat’s Club Focus sponsor, Eco Solar Energy, added: "For kids and adults alike it's essential that small clubs do exist and bring communities together in a fantastic way".