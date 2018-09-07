Defending champions Cork are unchanged from their semi-final win over Tipperary ahead of Sunday’s Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Final against Kilkenny.
📣🏆 The teams are in for Sunday's @LibertyIRL All-Ireland Senior Championship Final! Make sure you're there to see @CorkCamogie face @KilkennyCamogie #GoTogether pic.twitter.com/cLLazzhkQ4
— Camogie Association (@OfficialCamogie) September 7, 2018
Kilkenny manager Ann Downey has brought Miriam Walsh in at left-corner-forward with Edwina Keane dropping to the bench.
Anna Farrell goes to midfield with Denise Gaule switching to left-wing-forward, while captain Shelly Farrell will operate at right-corner-forward.
It’s the third year in a row that the two counties have contested the decider and Cork are aiming to lift the O’Duffy Cup for a record 28th time.
Kilkenny were most recently champions in 2016.
📣🏆 The teams are in for Sunday's @LibertyIRL All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Final! Make sure you're there to see @CorkCamogie face @downcamogiepro #GoTogether pic.twitter.com/nKeZgmtEpr
— Camogie Association (@OfficialCamogie) September 7, 2018
📣🏆 The teams are in for Sunday's @LibertyIRL All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship Final! Make sure you're there to see @CamogieDublin face @kerrycamogie #GoTogether pic.twitter.com/vhFhhRRjPf
— Camogie Association (@OfficialCamogie) September 7, 2018