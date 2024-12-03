Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Kilkenny's Conor Fogarty announes retirement

Kilkenny's Conor Fogarty announes retirement
16 April 2024; Conor Fogarty during a Kilkenny hurling squad portraits session at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Kilkenny Senior Hurler Conor Fogarty has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling after an illustrious 14-year career.

Conor joined the Kilkenny senior panel in 2011 at just 20 years old, and over the years, he established himself as a key player in the squad.

During his distinguished career, Conor won nine Leinster titles, five National League titles, and four All-Ireland titles.

Conor first played in the black and amber in 2007 when he joined the Kilkenny minor panel. The following season, playing at left half back, he won Leinster and All-Ireland minor titles. Conor followed that up with a Leinster U21 title in 2009.

Advertisement

Kilkenny Senior Hurling Manager Derek Lyng thanked Conor for his service to Kilkenny, saying “It has been a privilege to have worked alongside Conor whose contributions to Kilkenny hurling have been significant.

"His humble attitude demonstrated his strong work ethic and discipline, and he played a pivotal role in Kilkenny’s successes down through the years. Conor will be greatly missed and I wish him all the best as he enters retirement.”

PJ Kenny, County Board Chairman, also paid tribute to Conor, saying “On behalf of Kilkenny GAA, I would like to thank Conor for so many great years in the black & amber.

"Renowned for his skill, determination, and unwavering commitment to the sport, Conor represented Kilkenny and his club Erin’s Own with pride and led by example. Conor leaves us with many great memories and I wish him all the best for the future.”

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Wexford News 1

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following death of child in New Ross

 By Beat News
Waterford News 2

Fire breaks out at well-known Waterford hotel

 By Aoife Kearns
Wexford News 3

New Ross school implements 'Critical Plan' to support friends of 8-year-old who died

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Sport
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement