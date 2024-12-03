Kilkenny's Conor Fogarty announes retirement

Kilkenny Senior Hurler Conor Fogarty has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling after an illustrious 14-year career.

Conor joined the Kilkenny senior panel in 2011 at just 20 years old, and over the years, he established himself as a key player in the squad.

During his distinguished career, Conor won nine Leinster titles, five National League titles, and four All-Ireland titles.

Conor first played in the black and amber in 2007 when he joined the Kilkenny minor panel. The following season, playing at left half back, he won Leinster and All-Ireland minor titles. Conor followed that up with a Leinster U21 title in 2009.

Kilkenny Senior Hurling Manager Derek Lyng thanked Conor for his service to Kilkenny, saying “It has been a privilege to have worked alongside Conor whose contributions to Kilkenny hurling have been significant.

"His humble attitude demonstrated his strong work ethic and discipline, and he played a pivotal role in Kilkenny’s successes down through the years. Conor will be greatly missed and I wish him all the best as he enters retirement.”

PJ Kenny, County Board Chairman, also paid tribute to Conor, saying “On behalf of Kilkenny GAA, I would like to thank Conor for so many great years in the black & amber.

"Renowned for his skill, determination, and unwavering commitment to the sport, Conor represented Kilkenny and his club Erin’s Own with pride and led by example. Conor leaves us with many great memories and I wish him all the best for the future.”

