Kilkenny's Ellen Molloy returns to the Ireland squad

Kilkenny's Ellen Molloy has returned to the Ireland squad following her recent move to English club Sheffield United from Wexford FC.

The news comes as Eileen Gleeson names her 26-player squad for the EURO 2025 Qualifying Round 1 Play-Off against Georgia.

The last time the former Wexford FC player was included in the international squad was back in September 2022 in the FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier away to Slovakia.

Molloy recent made the move to Sheffield United from Wexford FC after making her first senior appearance with the Wexford Women on August 8, 2020 against Bohemians where she got on the scoresheet twice.

The former Thomastown United player previously won the FAI Women's Cup with Wexford in 2021 where they beat Shelbourne in the final. She was also named as part of the Women's National League Team of the Year.

16 goals in the 2022 season saw Ellen earn her callup to the Senior Women's National Team for the first time. However, an ACL injury saw her sit out the remainder of the 2022 season and return at the end of the 2023 campaign.

Also joining the squad for the EURO 2025 Qualifying Round 1 Play-Off is Math native Katie Keane. Her second call up to the international squad comes after an impressive season between the sticks for Athlone Town where she recorded 10 clean sheets alongside winning the SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division title.

Keane will join up with the squad following Athlone's clash with Shelbourne in the Women's FAI Cup Final on Sunday.

The full Ireland roster named by Eileen Gleeson includes:

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (40 caps / 16 clean sheets), Grace Moloney (6 caps / 1 clean sheet), Sophie Whitehouse (0 caps / 0 clean sheets), Katie Keane (0 caps / 0 clean sheets)

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton, Diane Caldwell, Louise Quinn, Niamh Fahey, Aoife Mannion, Caitlin Hayes, Anna Patten

Midfielders: Katie McCabe, Denise O'Sullivan, Megan Connolly, Tyler Toland, Lily Agg, Ellen Molloy, Heather Payne, Izzy Atkinson, Eva Mangan

Forwards: Kyra Carusa, Amber Barrett, Leanne Kiernan, Abbie Larkin, Julie-Ann Russell, Marissa Sheva

