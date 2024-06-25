Play Button
Kilkenny's Jeremy Duncan and Waterford's Ben Johnson named in Ireland's Olympic Hockey Team

Men's Hockey Team (Ireland) Paris 2024. Photo credit: Olympic Ireland
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
The official roster for the men's hockey team to compete at the Olympic Games in Paris next month has been named and includes Kilkenny's Jeremy Duncan and Waterford's Ben Johnson.

Having narrowly missed out on qualification for the Tokyo Olympics, Ireland booked their tickets to Paris in the Final Qualification event in Valencia earlier this year with a 4-3 win over Korea.

Johnson first appeared for the Irish team in 2022 in a Test Match against Italy at Hillsborough. Since then, he's made 38 appearances for the Irish senior team, winning 21 matches and scoring 10 goals.

Duncan is an established member of the Ireland team, having made his senior debut in 2014 against England in a Test Match at Reading. The Kilkenny midfielder has played a total of 116 times for the national side, winning 58 matches and scoring 21 goals.

The full squad, reserves and coaching staff for the Olympic Games in Paris is as follows:

Men’s Hockey Team:

David Harte (GK)

Lee Cole

Shane O’Donoghue

Kyle Marshall

Peter McKibbin

Tim Cross

Daragh Walsh

Nick Page

Sean Murray (Captain)

Michael Robson

Peter Brown

Johnny McKee

Jeremy Duncan

Matthew Nelson

Ben Walker

Ben Johnson

Jonny Lynch (R)

Alistair Empey (R)

Jaime Carr (R GK)

Staff:

Lisa Jacob – Performance Director

Mark Tumilty – Head Coach

Raymond Geddis – Team Manager

Neville Rothman – Coach

Cameron Steele – Physio

Ross Willis – Performance Analysis

Eoin Cunniffe – Head of Athletic Performance

David Fitzgerald – AP GK Coach

