Kilkenny's Mary Fitzgerald going for gold today at Paralympic Games

Kilkenny's Mary Fitzgerald will be taking on her only competition of the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games today as she tackles the Women's Shot Put - F40 Final.

The Kilkenny native previously competed at the 2019 World Champions in Dubai, where she finished 7th overall.

She then went on to win a bronze medal at the 2021 World Para Athletics European Championships before competing at her first Paralympics Games at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Games, where she finished 6th.

Since then, Mary has gone on to completely shatter her former personal best Shot Put throw by recording a throw of 8.87m at the Paula Radcliffe Stadium in Loughborough.

Fitzgerald is set to be out for a start time of 10:51 am.

Elsewhere today, Richael Timothy competes in the Para Cycling Women's C1-3 Road Race at 8:30.

Just before Fitzgerald represents Ireland Sarah Slattery will take on the Individual Freestyle Event - Grade V in Para Equestrian.

Rounding off the day of confirmed fixtures for Team Ireland is Britney Arendse in the Women's up to 79kg Final in Para Powerlifting.

