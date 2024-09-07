Kilkenny's Mia Griffin remains top of the pack at the end of Stage 4 of the Rás na mBan

Stage 4 of the Rás na mBan saw riders depart from The Hoban Hotel in Kilkenny at 10 am and finish up at The Rower just before 1 pm.

Marine Lenehan was the best of the Irish bunch at the end of the 100.7km cycle finishing third just behind the USA cyclist Heidi Franz.

It was a good day for Dutch cyclist Manon De Boer as she rounded out the day by winning the stage.

Going into today's stage Glenmore native Mia Griffin already held onto the Magenta Leader's jersey and still retains the jersey following a 17th-place finish today.

Griffin is also the leader in points classification but due to wearing the Magenta jersey that jersey has been passed to fellow Irish teammate Robyn Clay.

Today's stage winner, De Boer, is number one on Mountain Classification while Coaimhe O'Brien remains in the Young Riders Jersey.

Stage 5 and Stage 6 of the race will get underway tomorrow from Kilkenny Castle at 9 am and is expected to conclude at 2:45 pm.

