Kilkenny's Mia Griffin to compete in UCI Track World Championships Madison final

Hot off her success at the Rás na mBan Kilkenny's Mia Griffin is set to compete in the UCI Track World Championships Madison final alongside Lara Gillespie.

Gillespie registered another top-10 finish at the World Track Cycling Championships in Denmark last night.

She followed a fifth place finish in Thursday’s Elimination Race, with eighth in the Women’s Omnium.

In September, Mia became the first home winner of Rás na mBan in 11 years.

It was the Glenmore native's first competitive race since returning from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Speaking ahead of the Championships Cycling Ireland High Performance Director Iain Dyer said "a post-Olympics World Champs always brings unique challenges"

"The team is looking forward to the Championships this week in Copenhagen. Without the regular focus on the Team Pursuit we have been able to create a more bespoke approach for each rider in recent weeks. A post-Olympics World Champs always brings unique challenges but with that some opportunities too, so it will be interesting to see how that pays off."

Gillespie and Griffin's race gets underway tonight in Denmark at 6:10 pm.

