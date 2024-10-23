Play Button
League of Ireland and Premier Sports announce new partnership

22 October 2024; The League of Ireland and Premier Sports are delighted to announce a new partnership which will see Premier Sports launch a bespoke platform for LOITV bringing League of Ireland fans access to the service through a range of apps on mobile, tablet and smart TV. The new innovative platform from Premier Sports will see LOITV available on Android TV, LG TV, FireTV, Sony, HiSense as well as apps for mobile and tablet on both Apple and Android. LOITV will also be available on Desktop, Chromecast and AirPlay. As part of the new partnership, a new subscription model will also be launched ahead of the 2025 season offering a range of offers including annual, monthly and 24 hour passes with details to be announced in the run up to the 2025 season. In attendance at the announcement are, from left, League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon, Premier Sports head of product Brian Stenson and FAI commercial director Sean Kavanagh. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
Odhrán Johnson
The League of Ireland and Premier Sports have announced a new partnership which will see LOITV matches make their way to a range of apps on mobile, tablet and Smart TV.

The new platform will see LOITV become available on Android TV, LG TV, Fire TV, Sony, Hisense alongside apps for mobile and tablets on both Android and Apple devices.

Partnered with this, matches will also be available to view via Desktop, Chromecast and AirPlay.

New ways to watch LOITV isn't the only change being promoted as a new subscription model was also announced and will be launched ahead of the 2025 season. The new model will offer annual, monthly and 24 hour pass subscriptions. The intricate details of these will be announced in the run up to the 2025 season.

Every fixture across the League of Ireland's three Divisions will be streamed live with a minimum of a two camera set up for Men's and Women's Premier Division matches and a minimum one camera set up for First-Division matches.

The new LOITV platform will also host fixtures from the Sports Direct Men's and Women's FAI Cups, Men's and Women's President's Cups and the Women's All-Island Cup.

The new platform is set to be launched in November 2024 with full roll out expected ahead of the new season.

Speaking on the announcement, League of Ireland Director, Mark Scanlon said: "This partnership will bring the platform to a whole new level thanks to the expertise from the industry leading team at Premier Sports and will allow supporters of the League of Ireland easy access to all the action via modern apps and Smart TVs."

"The platform has come a long way in a short period of time and having every game streamed live along with an increase in TV broadcasts has become central to the growth of the League.

"We’re very excited to roll out the new service and look forward to seeing LOITV grow even further in the coming years.”

