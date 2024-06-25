Legendary GAA commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh has died

Former Gaelic Games commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh has died.

He passed away this morning at the age of 93.

A native of Dingle, County Kerry, he first began working for RTÉ back in 1949 and retired in 2010.

His voice became synonymous with Gaelic Games over his 60 year career.

Statement from the Taoiseach

The Taoiseach released a statament today saying: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I today learned of the death of Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh. The word "legend" gets used too often, but for Mícheál, it is almost not enough.

"His voice, his colour, his excitement, his love of sport, his turn of phrase were often as exhilarating as the action he was describing on the pitch as the audience held its breath for what Mícheál would say next.

"He also had a humour you could not learn, “Teddy McCarthy to Mick McCarthy, no relation, Mick McCarthy back to Teddy McCarthy, still no relation.”

"For a generation of the Irish diaspora, Mícheál was also a treasured link and the voice of home as they listened to GAA across the world.

"In person, he was a gentleman to his fingertips and filled a room with a quiet and dignified aura. May he rest in peace."

