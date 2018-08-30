Leinster new boy Joe Tomane to start against Cardiff

30 August 2018

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen is to start new signing Joe Tomane in the province’s first game of the PRO14 season against Cardiff Blues.

Caelan Doris will make his first start in blue having made his debut away to Connacht last season off the bench.

Leinster’s back three consists of Dave Kearney, Adam Byrne and last season’s Guinness PRO14 top try scorer Barry Daly.

Australian international Tomane is joined in the centre by Ireland’s Rory O’Loughlin, while Luke McGrath is partnered by Ross Byrne in the half backs.

The front row consists of Peter Dooley, James Tracy and Michael Bent, with Ross Molony and Scott Fardy in behind.

In the back row, Josh Murphy and captain Rhys Ruddock start on the flanks with Doris at number eight.

Leinster team v Cardiff:

15. Dave Kearney

14. Adam Byrne

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Joe Tomane

11. Barry Daly

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Peter Dooley

2. James Tracy

3. Michael Bent

4. Ross Molony

5. Scott Fardy

6. Josh Murphy

7. Rhys Ruddock – CAPTAIN

8. Caelan Doris

16. Bryan Byrne

17. Ed Byrne

18. Andrew Porter

19. Mick Kearney

20. Max Deegan

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Noel Reid

23. Fergus McFadden

Referee: Nigel Owens (WRU)

Share it:













Don't Miss