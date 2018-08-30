Leinster new boy Joe Tomane to start against Cardiff

Leinster new boy Joe Tomane to start against Cardiff30 August 2018
Leinster head coach Leo Cullen is to start new signing Joe Tomane in the province’s first game of the PRO14 season against Cardiff Blues.
Caelan Doris will make his first start in blue having made his debut away to Connacht last season off the bench.
Leinster’s back three consists of Dave Kearney, Adam Byrne and last season’s Guinness PRO14 top try scorer Barry Daly.
Australian international Tomane is joined in the centre by Ireland’s Rory O’Loughlin, while Luke McGrath is partnered by Ross Byrne in the half backs.
The front row consists of Peter Dooley, James Tracy and Michael Bent, with Ross Molony and Scott Fardy in behind.
In the back row, Josh Murphy and captain Rhys Ruddock start on the flanks with Doris at number eight.
Leinster team v Cardiff:
15. Dave Kearney
14. Adam Byrne
13. Rory O’Loughlin
12. Joe Tomane
11. Barry Daly
10. Ross Byrne
9. Luke McGrath
1. Peter Dooley
2. James Tracy
3. Michael Bent
4. Ross Molony
5. Scott Fardy
6. Josh Murphy
7. Rhys Ruddock – CAPTAIN
8. Caelan Doris
16. Bryan Byrne
17. Ed Byrne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Mick Kearney
20. Max Deegan
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Noel Reid
23. Fergus McFadden
Referee: Nigel Owens (WRU)