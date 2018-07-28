The GAA has confirmed taht they will allow the Liam Miller benefit game to be played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on 25th September 2018.

The Central Council met early this morning regarding the proposal put forward by the charity game’s organisers.

They had expressed their interest in hosting the event at the 45,00 capacity Cork venue however, neither Croke Park nor the GAA Central Council could give it the go-ahead.

“The rule states that for such an event to take place it would require permission from Congress and that does not take place until next February,” Ms Kennedy told the Evening Echo.

Tickets for the September 23 match at the 7,000-capacity Turners Cross, which is set to feature a host of former Manchester United, Celtic, and Ireland stars, went on sale this morning and were expected to be snapped up within minutes.

Former Irish international Liam Miller died earlier this year at the age of 36. The Cork native played for Manchester United, Celtic, and Cork City and is survived by his wife and three children.

A statement from the GAA said: “The GAA and the Organising Committee of the Liam Miller Tribute Match can confirm that following meetings of the GAA’s Management Committee and Central Council, the event will take place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday September 25th.”

“In agreement with the Committee the day will also include a GAA event in advance of the Tribute Match. The details will be finalised in the coming weeks.”

Further information relating to arrangements and ticketing for the game – including those purchased already for Turner’s Cross – will be finalised at a meeting of the Committee and Cork GAA on Monday and made public shortly afterwards.

The GAA would like to wish the family of Liam Miller and the organisers every success in their efforts”.

The decision by the GAA’s Central Council to facilitate the Liam Miller Charity match in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in September, has been welcomed by both the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross TD and the Minister with responsibility for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin TD.

“I am delighted that a practical solution has been found. The Government was delighted to contribute to the redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh and always viewed it as an asset for all of the people of Cork. With this charity event now taking place in September, thousands of additional sports supporters will have an opportunity to experience the magnificent venue for themselves ” Stated Minister Ross.

