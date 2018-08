Limerick win first All Ireland hurling title in 45 years

19 August 2018

The Liam McCarthy cup will be heading to Munster.

Limerick has won their first All Ireland hurling title in 45 years.

Limerick fans celebrate. Photo: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Goals from Graham Mulcahy, Tom Morrissey and Shane Dowling sent the Treaty county to dreamland.

Despite seven points from Joe Canning and two injury time goals bringing them within a point of Limerick’s lead, Galway’s performance was far from their best.

Limerick’s Tom Morrissey scores his side’s second goal. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie

More to follow.

Digital Desk

