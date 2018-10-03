Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona beat Tottenham 4-2 at Wembley to edge closer towards progression from Group B in the Champions League.

Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring for Barca after just 92 seconds, firing into an unguarded net after Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris had rushed out.

The France captain had no chance with Ivan Rakitic’s superb 20-yard volley in the 28th minute, though, which flew in off the inside of the post.

Messi twice hit the post in the early stages of the second half before Harry Kane pulled a goal back for Tottenham after 52 minutes with a curling effort from 15 yards.

Messi restored the visitors’ two-goal advantage with a delicate left-footed finish in the 56th minute and added his second late on, after Spurs had hit back through Erik Lamela’s deflected effort.

Barca top the group with six points from two games, while pointless Tottenham prop up the standings and face an uphill battle to make the knockout stages.

Inter also maintained their perfect start in Group B with a 2-1 victory at PSV Eindhoven.

Pablo Rosario got the Dutch side off and running but Radja Nainggolan levelled for Inter with a 20-yard strike just before the break.

Pablo Rosario! 💥💥💥 PSV go 1-0 up vs Inter thanks to this screamer!#VMSport #UCL pic.twitter.com/3Ie6mWt7Pu — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) October 3, 2018

Mauro Icardi then put the Nerazzurri in front on the hour mark after rounding keeper Jeroen Zoet and slotting into the empty net.

Lorenzo Insigne’s last-gasp effort helped Napoli beat Liverpool 1-0 at Stadio San Paolo which sent the Serie A side to the top of Group C.

Carlo Ancelotti’s outfit were the brighter throughout but only made their dominance pay in the 90th minute when Insigne tucked home Jose Callejon’s low cross.

Earlier, Neymar had turned on the style as Paris St Germain got their campaign back on track with a 6-1 victory over Red Star Belgrade at Parc des Princes.

The Brazil forward scored a hat-trick, two of them free-kicks, as the Ligue 1 champions bounced back from their 3-2 defeat at Liverpool in their opening Group C fixture.

Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe also scored for Thomas Tuchel’s side while the Serbian outfit grabbed a second-half consolation through Marko Marin.

Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund both maintained their 100 per cent record in Group A with home victories against Club Brugge and Monaco respectively.

Antoine Griezmann put Atleti ahead after 28 minutes before a stunning strike from Arnaut Danjuma brought Club Brugge level 11 minutes later.

Griezmann’s second of the night after 67 minutes restored Madrid’s advantage before Koke rounded off a 3-1 win for Diego Simeone’s side.

At the Westfalenstadion, substitute Jacob Bruun Larsen, Paco Alcacer, who had earlier missed a penalty, and Marco Reus wrapped up Dortmund’s comfortable 3-0 victory over Monaco.

In Group D, Moussa Marega’s second-half header earned Porto a 1-0 win at home to Galatasaray while Weston McKennie left it late to secure Schalke a 1-0 victory at Lokomotiv Moscow.

PA

