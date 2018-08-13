LISTEN: We chat to Thomas Barr as he touches down in Dublin Airport

13 August 2018

Thomas Barr has returned home to a heroes welcome at Dublin Airport.

The Waterford-native made sporting history last week at the European Athletics Championships in Berlin.

He’s the first Irish male sprint medal in the history of the event; taking home a bronze medal for the 400-metre hurdles.

The medal follows his fourth-place finish at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Thomas spoke to Brian from the Audi A1 Beat Fleet after touching down in Dublin Airport shortly before 1pm this afternoon:

Enjoy your few weeks off, Thomas!

