LISTEN: We chat to Thomas Barr as he touches down in Dublin Airport

LISTEN: We chat to Thomas Barr as he touches down in Dublin Airport13 August 2018
Thomas Barr has returned home to a heroes welcome at Dublin Airport.
The Waterford-native made sporting history last week at the European Athletics Championships in Berlin.
And in case you missed how it all panned out, check out the video below:
He’s the first Irish male sprint medal in the history of the event; taking home a bronze medal for the 400-metre hurdles.
The medal follows his fourth-place finish at the Rio Olympics in 2016.
Thomas spoke to Brian from the Audi A1 Beat Fleet after touching down in Dublin Airport shortly before 1pm this afternoon:
Enjoy your few weeks off, Thomas!